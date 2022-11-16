Good morning, after yesterday’s rain, there is no more rain in the forecast for the next week. It’s all about the chilly temperatures. Today will be partly sunny with clouds decreasing this morning. Highs today will range from 43-50. Tonight will be partly cloudy and will start our week-long string of below freezing morning temperatures. Tonight’s lows will be from 23-30 for most.
Thursday through Sunday will have cool highs in the 40s and frigid morning time lows in the 20s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny. There will be a few more clouds on Saturday, and then Sunday looks to have abundant sunshine with the chilly temperatures.
By Monday of next week, it’ll start to warm up slightly. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Then, mid-50s for Tuesday. Our next significant chance for rain looks to be on Black Friday.