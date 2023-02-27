Good Monday. The winds will begin quieting down this evening, and the skies will begin clearing out. Overnight we will see temps falling to the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be picture perfect with highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies.
More scattered showers will move through Wednesday late in the day after a high of 77. Showers will continue through the day Thursday, and that should keep us a little cooler with a high of 70/
A cold front moves through Friday. It will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms in around noon. We will clear out and have a high Friday of 69. Friday night will be windy as cooler air moves in.
Saturday will start in the low 40s, then climb to a mostly sunny 60. Sunday will also be cooler with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon.
