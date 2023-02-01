The Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) recently teamed up with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and Chattanooga State Community College to explore ways to increase opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and bring awareness to career paths in early intervention.
Commissioner Brad Turner visited both campuses to discuss the Tennessee Believes program, which was launched in 2021 to create new inclusive higher education programs or expand current ones at four higher education institutions. Chattanooga State is currently exploring options to develop a program for their campus. Commissioner Turner also spoke to students about careers within the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), a voluntary program that provides therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities.
“We are so thankful for Commissioner Turner’s visit to UTC and Chattanooga State and hear about his passion for family and community inclusion,” said Dr. Kim Wingate, interim co-director of the UTC School of Education and associate professor. “We are very proud of how deeply invested our hardworking Mocs are with our local community and know that this visit will be meaningful to all parties.”
Commissioner Turner emphasized the importance of these partnerships, stating, “Strengthening our partnerships with universities and community colleges will better the lives of Tennesseans with disabilities. We’ve seen the impact early intervention and inclusive higher education can have for the people we support throughout their lifespans. They increase independence, expand skill sets, improve employment outcomes, and build confidence. Partnerships like these continue to propel our state forward to providing every opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the lives they envision for themselves.”
For more information on TEIS and Tennessee Believes, please visit https://www.tn.gov/didd/teis and https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/tn-believes.html.