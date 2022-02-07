A serious crash on Lee Hwy at Pine Hill Road sent one person to the hospital. Our volunteers were dispatched at 8:24am for a crash, involving a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/h7xPjFY4aQ— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) February 7, 2022
A serious crash on Lee Hwy at Pine Hill Road sent one person to the hospital.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched Monday morning for a crash involving a vehicle and a garbage truck.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly trapped.