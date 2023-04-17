The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Sequoyah Nuclear Plant Unit 2 will soon be back in action after a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage last week.
Operators at the facility will follow normal procedures to return Unit 2 to its full capacity, generating enough power for 650,000 homes.
“Nuclear power plants are among the safest and most reliable sources of low-cost, clean energy that safeguards our region’s and nation’s energy security,” said Tom Marshall, Sequoyah site vice president. “The entire Sequoyah team, supported by our valued and highly skilled union and contract partners, safely completed more than 13,400 work activities during the outage, which has enabled us to continue to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity for the next 18-month operating cycle.”
Crews replaced 88 of the unit’s 193 fuel assemblies and performed inspections of various plant systems after part of the process.