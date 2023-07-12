Sequatchie jail gets perfect score on annual inspection

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office was recently praised for the perfect score they received in their annual surprise inspection from the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
The detailed inspection examined 14 groups and multiple subcategories that covered the physical plant, administration and management, security, sanitation, inmate services, and more.
The jail attained the highest possible mark with no deficiencies discovered, which Sheriff Bill Phillips considers an achievement his staff deserves recognition for.
Sheriff Phillips commended the staff's commitment to high standards, saying, "This continued success of perfect marks in these vigorous inspections speaks volumes about the job being performed by all of our staff here at the Sequatchie County Jail. This is just another example of why we have one of the very few accredited jails in the state."
He also acknowledged the positive remarks from Tennessee Corrections Institute Executive Director William Wall regarding the professionalism and organization of the Sheriff's Office.