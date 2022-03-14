A Sequatchie County teacher has suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.
Sarai Pierce, the Director of Sequatchie County Schools says the investigation is not related to the teacher’s classroom responsibility.
While the director of schools can’t confirm the teacher’s identity, the Tennessee Department of Education tells Local 3 News that the State Board of Education is reviewing Whitney Boynton’s educator license.
The Sequatchie County Schools website lists Boynton as a teacher at Griffith Elementary.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for more on this developing story.