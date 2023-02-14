In a public service announcement on Tuesday, Sequatchie County Schools addressed the increase in kids vaping at schools.
"In order to better protect our students and make them see the seriousness of this, our school board has approved harsher discipline in an attempt to deter the use while on campus," said Director of Schools Sarai Pierce.
"Going forward, if a student is using a THC derivative, they will be remanded to our alternative school."
Pierce, alongside the Sheriff and Chief of Police, encourages parents to have a conversation with their kids regarding the dangers and seriousness of this rising issue.
