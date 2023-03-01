Sequatchie Co. Sheriff's Office assists in largest drug bust in the county to date

Several agencies in the Tennessee Valley joined forces to successfully produce the largest Fentanyl bust in our county’s history.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office says it is proud to have assisted the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, alongside our partners at the Dunlap Police Department, in the conclusion of a drug investigation centered around a residence at 650 Hall Rd on Signal Mountain.
The result of the investigation is a seizure or more than 700 suspected Fentanyl pills, making this bust - the largest in the county to date.
The seizure took place when a narcotics search warrant was served at the residence on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Amongst those arrested were 67-year-old Terry Gray, 63-year-old Donna Kay Harvey, and 64-year-old Gewndolyn Faye Nichols.
Sheriff Bill Phillips applauds the efforts of the agencies working together again to make our county a safer place. The sheriff stated,
“I know I have made this point before, but I think it is worth mentioning again, just look at the results. In this case, our agency, as well as the Dunlap P.D., works with the Task Force on an investigation that was assisted by information stemming from a Dunlap P.D. investigation. To top it off, a couple of T.B.I. agents just happened to be in town on some other business and they suit up and assist in the warrant service. The result of all of this is the largest known Fentanyl bust, to date, in our county, removing more than 700 of these potentially deadly pills, as well as some suspected meth, from our streets.”
Sheriff Phillips concluded by stating, “I just can’t express how thankful I am for the relationship we have developed with our partners around us and how proud I am of the men and women of our agency who are working to make this happen.”
Items Seized:
- 716 suspected Fentanyl Pills
- 5 grams of suspected Meth
- $1,845.00 in cash
- 13 firearms
- 1 vehicle