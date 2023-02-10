A Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon after an inmate allegedly attempted to escape from a hospital, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an inmate from the Sequatchie County Jail had been transported to the Bledsoe County Erlanger for medical reasons, but allegedly attempted to run after receiving treatment.
A release from the TBI states the correctional officer fired a taser at the suspect with no effect, then fired a service weapon, shooting the inmate at around 4PM.
The suspect was taken back into custody and transferred to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The corrections officer was not injured.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. No names have been made public at this time.
TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch.
