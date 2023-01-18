Today at 1:00 p.m. ET, Senator Jon Ossoff will be joining Federal, State, and local officials to inspect the tornado damage in Spalding County.
The leaders will discuss the coordinated efforts to help impacted families in the area and the release of Federal funds to help individuals and communities recover from the storms following President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Georgia.
Attendees include FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, Regional FEMA Administrator Gracia Szczech, Federal Coordinator Officer for Tornadoes John Boyle, GEMA Director Chris Stallings, Spalding County EMA Director Glenn Polk, and Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter.