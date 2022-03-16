The United States Senate passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. If it becomes a law, that means no more turning our clocks back an hour every November, something we've done since 1918. This change could impact our community from agricultural production to youth sports outside.
"As long as it stays one way, it's better for agriculturist," UT- Meigs County Agriculture Agent and County Director Larry Mitchell said.
"It would actually affect us in a really positive way," Soccer Shots Chattanooga Owner and Executive Director Mike Stiner said.
If the House approves the Sunshine Protection Act, making Daylight Saving Time year round, youth soccer coaches and agriculture producers said it would benefit them.
Larry Mitchell, an agriculture expert said production changes when the clock moves forward or back. Animals don't understand the time change.
"The milk pick up truck is going to be there at the same time, so the producer has to have that ready at that particular time, but it might offset the cows an hour each direction," Mitchell said.
He said animals need to be on a strict schedule for produciton.
"Lots of things will cause dairy cattle to produce less milk," Mitchell said.
For farmers, it's all about the amount of sunlight during the work day.
"You've got less time to get work done if you're having to wait on daylight," Mitchell said.
If the time stays the same, Mitchell said they can adjust.
Mike Stiner, the owner of Soccer Shots Chattanooga relies on daylight for its programming. They provide soccer year around for about 1,600 kids. When the clocks change, the time of programs change to make sure kids aren't playing in the dark. In the winter, the first public program starts at 4:30 p.m.
"That's just going to be a little harder for parents, especially that work a lot, it could be hard for them to get from work to take their child to one of our programs," Soccer Shots Chattanooga Owner and Executive Director Mike Stiner said.
Stiner said if the time stayed the same, there would be more sunlight in the winter months.
"It would allow us to run later programming that I think would be more beneficial to parents," Stiner said.
The Sunshine Protection Act still needs to be passed by the House and signed off by President Joe Biden to become a law. If made into a law, the changes would go into effect November 2023.