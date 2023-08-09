A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and including Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Senator James Lankford (R-OK), have sent a letter to Senate leadership urging them to take action to prevent $8 billion in cuts to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) program.
The Medicaid DSH program provides federal funding for hospitals, including numerous community health centers and hospitals in Georgia, that provide care to uninsured and medically underserved communities.
The DSH program was created in 1981 to help offset uncompensated care costs for hospitals that provide care for patients with Medicaid or those who do not have insurance.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) required reductions to the Medicaid DSH program over time, with the goal that the law would increase health insurance coverage and hospitals would no longer need additional payments to offset uncompensated care costs. While the ACA has significantly increased the number of people with health insurance, it has not been fully realized in many states, including Georgia, where Medicaid has not been fully expanded.
In their letter, Senator Warnock and his colleagues state that the cuts would “undermine the financial viability of hospitals, threatening access to care for the most vulnerable Americans”, and asked for action “as soon as possible to address the Medicaid DSH cuts to ensure our nation’s hospitals can continue to care for every community.” The Senators noted that Congressional action on multiple occasions over the last eleven years has preserved the Medicaid DSH program, and they called for the same result this time.
Senator Warnock has been a long-time advocate for health care access for all Georgians, Medicaid expansion, and for capping the cost of insulin for seniors.
He also recently introduced bipartisan legislation that would help curb hospital closures in rural communities and is calling on HHS to take action and address short-term limited duration insurance plans, or junk plans.
Last December, Senator Warnock secured $746 million in federal funding for teaching hospitals in Georgia to expand and strengthen the health care workforce.
Read the full letter here: https://www.aging.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/medicaid_disproportionate_share_hospital_letter.pdf