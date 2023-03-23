Following the passage of his Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is delivering an additional 160 manufacturing jobs in Northwest Georgia.
Following its historic investment in January, Qcells today announced an additional $147 million investment through its solar supplier, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia (HAGA), to expand solar manufacturing operations into Bartow County and create another 160 jobs.
This announced comes following Qcells’ historic $2.5 billion investment in Georgia this January to create 2,500 new jobs, which Qcells said was made possible by Sen. Ossoff’s Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act.
“My solar manufacturing law continues to deliver jobs, investment, and wealth for Georgians. I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible — a continuation of the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in American history,” Sen. Ossoff said.
The new plant, which will be the company’s third in the state, will become the only manufacturing plant in America to produce Solar EVA, a unique material needed for solar panels — part of Qcells’ vision of creating America’s first-ever complete solar supply chain, anchored in Georgia.
“The products we make are an important piece of the clean energy supply chain puzzle, and we are excited to meet this need,” said Inhwan Kim, CEO of Hanwha Advanced Materials. “Building our cutting-edge, advanced materials in Georgia will not only create new careers in solar but help bring more affordable, reliable clean energy to customers across the country.”
“Qcells is doubling down on building a complete, domestic solar supply chain and this recent investment is critical to making that happen,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells.“Working with Hanwha Advanced Materials, our customers will soon be able to confidently know that the solar they buy from us was made right here in America.”
Last summer, Sen. Ossoff and Qcells broke ground on the company’s first solar manufacturing expansion in Georgia. The $171 million manufacturing facility added 470 good-paying jobs to the Dalton community.
Sen. Ossoff’s Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act became law last summer as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. His solar law is aimed at supercharging domestic solar manufacturing to create American jobs, strengthen energy independence, and reduce U.S. dependence on China.