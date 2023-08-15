Today, at Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn's roundtable, she said the fast internet in Chattanooga makes it a perfect city to expand quantum technology.
The technology will make processes and procedures more efficient for companies. Participants at the roundtable included representatives from big and small companies, educators, and researchers.
Blackburn is leading a bill for quantum manufacturing, and she describes her legislation as a sandbox to experiment with these possibilities. The bill was introduced earlier this year and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
"We have the opportunity to build that sandbox, which is my legislation, that would allow experimentation," Blackburn said.
Blackburn said she wants to commercialize the technology to make progress in critical sectors, including workforce development and supply chain management. She said this technology could be used in all industries, including healthcare, entertainment, auto manufacturing, etc.
"These technologies are not a silo, they are a platform, and on that platform, different industries are going to build utilization," Blackburn said.