Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was in Cleveland, Tennessee Thursday touring the area's new PIE Center, a post-secondary work-based learning facility.
The center's goal is to increase the number of Tennesseans who have post-secondary credentials.
"With everybody coming in and saying 'this is where you can come and get that training,'" said Blackburn.
The facility was partially-funded by $1 million from the state and $13 million from local governments. It allows students from McMinn County to Hamilton County to receive the most updated technology and manufacturing training.
Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks called the facility a game-changer.
"It's the number one thing, as a mayor, that I hear," said Brooks. "'We would love to come to Cleveland, we would love to bring our new industry to Cleveland, can you provide us the workforce for jobs?'"
But manufacturing industry leaders said their pool of qualified talent has not been keeping up with its demands. State and local leaders said the facility should be a new home to find that talent.
"This next generation, class of 2024 is the workforce of tomorrow," said Brooks. "And this PIE Center is training them, inspiring them, and educating them."
While Blackburn toured the facility, Local 3 News also asked Blackburn about some of the hot topics of the week, including the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. It was authorized by Director Chris Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and a judge in Florida.
Blackburn told Local 3 News she believes the search needs to be investigated.
"We do not weaponize our law enforcement agencies against our political appointments and our political opponents," said Blackburn. "It's hard to imagine that that took place in this country."
Rachel Campbell, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said she believes the search was warranted.
"FBI Director Wray was a republican appointed by President Trump, and he still signed off on that warrant," said Campbell. "If you do not want the FBI to come serve a search warrant on your residence, perhaps you should not have removed classified documents from the White House."
Back in Bradley County, though, Mayor Brooks is hoping Sen. Blackburn's visit will raise the PIE Center's significance.
"We're hoping for federal funds and more state funds," said Brooks. "The county has already done a huge investment."
The facility is scheduled to begin allowing students by October.