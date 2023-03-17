U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was in Chattanooga Friday to discuss her 'Rural Health Agenda,' three bills with the goal of expanding access to healthcare in rural parts of the country.
"In rural areas, it has been very difficult to keep and to retain staff," said Blackburn. "Some of our areas have lost hospitals. There needs to be a way for them to have access to emergency health."
The bills are supported by a bipartisan group of senators, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).
“As a voice for rural Georgia in the Senate, I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort to make sure our state’s rural hospitals are financially stable and fully staffed,” said Sen. Rev. Warnock. “While state politicians have deprived Georgia’s rural hospitals millions of federal dollars by refusing to close the health care gap, I’ve promised to use every tool at my disposal to support rural hospitals. That’s why I’ll continue to work in a bipartisan manner on common-sense Medicare adjustments, and fight for more federal funding for our rural health care.”
The senators hope the bills would increase healthcare access in rural communities, where more and more hospitals are close to closing every year.
Tennessee and Georgia rank in the top ten states with hospitals at immediate risk of closing, according to The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
The bills would use grants to allow rural hospitals to expand services and increase the Medicare Area Wage Index, which calculates reimbursements to hospitals for Medicare services.
That index is a major hurdle for hospitals, especially those in rural communities.
"They're not on par with reimbursements with urban centers," said Blackburn. "But yet, their needs are as great."
If passed, the bills would also completely forgive student loans for healthcare providers who practice in rural areas for at least five years.
It's an incentive Blackburn hopes could solve the worsening staffing shortages among nurses, practitioners, and other healthcare positions.
In 2022, 22% of hospitals reported critical staffing shortages and have had a hard time recovering ever since.
Blackburn said the proposal aims to strengthen hospitals and practices where access to services has struggled in the past.
"What follows that is growth in population and economic development," she said.
In order to become law, the bills would have to pass both the House and the Senate by a majority vote and be signed by President Biden. Blackburn said the support across ideologies is a good sign the bills would be successful.