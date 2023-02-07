On Monday night, Mayor Pennington presented Kathryn Sellers with an award honoring her 35 years of service to the Historic Preservation Commission at the Mayor and Council meeting.
"I've said this about Katrhyn many times, that there's no more dedicated person to the City of Dalton volunteer-wise than Kathryn Sellers," said Mayor David Pennington on Monday night. "She's been on numerous different (boards and commissions) and done a wonderful job and we really appreciate it."
The meeting was held at the Mack Gaston Community Center due to renovations taking place at City Hall. The award was given in recognition of her time and dedication to preserving Dalton's history.
Sellers served on the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) from 1988 until this year, which is nearly the entire time the commission has been in existence. The HPC was established by Dalton's Mayor and Council in December of 1984 to advise the City on issues relayed to the preservation of Dalton's historic sites. The commission reviews plans for development or renovations to buildings in Dalton's historic districts.
The commission is comprised by seven members, all of whom must be residents of the City of Dalton and the majority of whom should have demonstrated special interest, experience, or education in history, architecture, or preservation of historic resources.
"You deserve all of the recognition," Mayor Pennington said. "Hopefully you aren't going anywhere because we need people like you to help us out."