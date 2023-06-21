Chattanooga has been ranked 148 out of 149 of the country's largest cities in a new set of rankings measuring how efficiently they are run on a taxpayer basis.
WalletHub took into account 36 metrics in the six main categories of financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and both infrastructure and pollution.
Chattanooga scored its highest in economy at 38, and lowest in safety at 146.
Nampa, Idaho, topped the list, followed by Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky, and Nashua, New Hampshire.
See the full report, on WalletHub: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869