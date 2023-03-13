A security guard at Erlanger, employed by Walden Security, is accused of shooting a co-worker guard on the job.
Chattanooga Police say Jayce Jenkins is charged with reckless endangerment.
Once detectives made contact with the victim of the incident, he was found to be shot in the left groin.
According to the police report, the victim stated that he and Jenkins frequently joked around playfully, including Jenkins pointing his firearm in a joking manner.
The victim stated that Jenkins usually releases the magazine before pointing it at someone and believes Jenkins didn't know a bullet was in the chamber before pulling the trigger.
Jenkins said he was joking around with the other guard and didn't mean to hurt him; also saying he believed he dropped the magazine and was unaware it was going to shoot before he fell onto a table which caused him to pull the trigger.
The victim did wish to press charges on Jenkins due to the negligence with a firearm, and Jenkins has been charged with Reckless Endangerment.