Walker County officials say a section of West Cove Road near Andrews Lane will be closed beginning May 23 for culvert replacement.
 
The work will take several weeks to complete.
 
The city says once the culvert is replaced, the West Cove Road resurfacing project can resume.
Motorists should use Andrews Lane and Hog Jowl Road to detour around the construction zone.
 
 

