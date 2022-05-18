featured
Section of West Cove Road to close in Walker County for culvert replacement
Walker County officials say a section of West Cove Road near Andrews Lane will be closed beginning May 23 for culvert replacement.
The work will take several weeks to complete.
The city says once the culvert is replaced, the West Cove Road resurfacing project can resume.
Motorists should use Andrews Lane and Hog Jowl Road to detour around the construction zone.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Bradley County woman charged for murdering her husband
-
SCHOOL PATROL: Hamilton County Schools announce personnel changes for 2022-23 school year
-
Murray County teacher facing charges for inappropriately touching two students
-
Two people taken to hospital after Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd crash
-
Three-vehicle crash in Bradley Co. closes North Lee Highway
-
SCHOOL PATROL: Local senior becomes first Sale Creek High School student to receive military academy appointment
-
Death of inmate from Silverdale Detention Center on Monday under investigation