As work continues at the intersection of Volkswagen Drive and Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop, crews will close a section of the road to perform necessary grading, paving, and construction of new traffic alignments.
The closure will be from I-75 Exit 9 westward to the intersection of Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop, starting at 6:00am Tuesday, July 5 to no later than 9:00pm Friday, July 8.
TDOT has notified all stakeholders in the Enterprise South Industrial Park have been notified of the closure.
Alternative routes are:
From I-75 South
- Take Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive), turn right onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive
From I-75 North
- Take Exit 7B (Bonny Oaks Drive), merge onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive