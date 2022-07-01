Volkswagen Drive

As work continues at the intersection of Volkswagen Drive and Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop, crews will close a section of the road to perform necessary grading, paving, and construction of new traffic alignments.

The closure will be from I-75 Exit 9 westward to the intersection of Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop, starting at 6:00am Tuesday, July 5 to no later than 9:00pm Friday, July 8.

TDOT has notified all stakeholders in the Enterprise South Industrial Park have been notified of the closure.

Alternative routes are:

From I-75 South

  • Take Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive), turn right onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive

From I-75 North

  • Take Exit 7B (Bonny Oaks Drive), merge onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive