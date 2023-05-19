Plan your shopping trips carefully next week if you're headed to Gunbarrel Road.
Chattanooga Division of Transportation contract crews will be milling, repaving and then restriping Gunbarrel Road, from Shallowford Road south to Goodwin Road.
The project starts Sunday night with the overnight work lasting until early Friday morning.
Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00pm and 7:00am, and access to both northbound and southbound lanes to be maintained from drivers.
CDOT says that drivers may encounter brief closures may occur at parking lot entrances as the crews mill and repave the outer lanes.
The entire intersection of Gunbarrel Road at Goodwin Road will also be resurfaced.
Drivers will see flagging teams and traffic control devices near the work area, and should expect to see temporary striping in place. Permanent markings will be installed soon afterward.