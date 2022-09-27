Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger addressed election integrity in Dalton ahead of the November election on Tuesday.
Recently, unlawful access to equipment by election officials in Coffee County was uncovered.
Raffensperger, who is running for re-election, said that his office is replacing the equipment.
His aim is to restore faith for voters for the midterm elections.
"We want to make sure people understand we have safe and fair elections. In fact we have been recognized by Heritage for one of the top tier states in America for election integrity," said Raffensperger on a podium speaking at the Dalton Golf & Country Club to the Dalton Rotary Club members and guests.
Raffensperger wants to put the minds of voters at ease after allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election surfaced.
"What we noticed is that there were 33,000, the Republican Congressman got 33,000 more votes collectively than President Trump did. And that is why President Trump came up short," explained Raffensperger.
Concerns have grown that election officials are meddling with the election results. Former President Trump has pushed that agenda.
Raffensperger answered some of the controversies during his speech at the Country Club.
"One of the things that happened right after that election immediately we had all these lawsuits and all these allegations," he said. "The first one we heard is that there were 10,315 dead people that voted. At the time we found two dead people, since that time we found two more...zero people that were underage voters, then they said there were 2,423 non registered voters. There were zero. Then they said that there were over 2,000 felons that voted. We identified only a potential of less than 74 that were still under felony sentence."
How does the Secretary of State ensure voters there will be a fair and safe election?
"We have done a 100% hand recount, we do more audits, we also do right now -- many counties do -- logic and accuracy testing that is open to the public and political parties to verify the machines work," he answered. He also mentioned requiring photo IDs for absentee voting, a 100 check of voter rolls to verify citizenship, and says there will be pre-scanning for ballots so it’s done in a timely manner.
However, despite his speech, others had doubts.
"I don't feel confident. For the past two elections when I voted when I walked into the courthouse and they told me I already voted," said voter Emily Finkell.
Others such as Sarah Morris said they have full faith in the election process.
"I think he (Raffensperger) has done a really good job, so the problem is just misinformation," said Morris.
Still, Raffensperger feels it is his duty to keep reassuring folks.
"All Georgians understand is (that) I work with them. I will push back on election deniers on both sides. I am going to make sure we have fair and honest elections for everyone," said Raffensperger.
The last day to cast an early vote in person is November 4th and the general election will be on November 8th.