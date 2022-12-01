Another motion to intervene has been filed on behalf of two former Budgetel residents along with other court filings to allow the plaintiffs to get back their personal property.
This is the second motion to intervene, which was filed on behalf of Ruby Williamson and Emmanuel Wells.
In addition to the motion to intervene, a motion for Williamson and Wells to gain entrance to their room has been filed, as well as a motion calling for the adequate documentation of the property taken by the two residents.
Both Williamson and Wells are being represented by attorney Neal Pinkston, who filed the motions on Wednesday.
A hearing to address the motions has been set for December 5.
