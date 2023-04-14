Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce's Office of Reentry is hosting a free Second Chance Job Fair at Chattanooga State Community College on Friday for anyone who has been arrested, charged, or convicted of a crime.
The job fair is open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
FYI: The 2023 Second Chance Resource and Hiring Event will take place on Friday, April 14th in #Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/S8Wxl31bmc— UL Chattanooga (@UrbanLeagueCHA) April 10, 2023
The event will offer community resources, expungement guidance, and state IDs and duplicate license services.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the event is meant to bring together employers, non-profits, state agencies, and community partners who can help justice-involved individuals reenter society. Representatives from the American Jobs Center will be there to facilitate connections between second-chance employers and job seekers.
Chattanooga State Community College is located at 4501 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406.
Find more information about Second Chance Resources here, or RSVP for the event here.