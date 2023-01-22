The Chinese New Year, which is the year of the rabbit started Sunday. To celebrate new beginnings and the Chinese culture, an all day event took place at the Collegedale Commons.
"Bless everyone, lets all have a great start and we can all finish strong this year," said Dennis Li, Chinese New Year organizer.
Dennis li moved from Shanghai China 6 years ago and says he enjoys sharing his culture with the people of Chattanooga.
"We live in the same world, we can support each other, with that.. we can really bring the beauty back to our community and earth," said Li.
Li says they want to help promote a healthy start to the year so they held a fun run for kids and a 5k for adults this afternoon.
Once attendees burned off some calories, Li says people were able to gain all their weight back by enjoying some authentic Chinese food.
People can also check out 30 plus vendors showing off genuine Chinese merchandise.
"All our merchandise items travel from China, and you cannot find them on amazon," said vendor Xue Gautreaux.
Gautreaux says it's rare to get your hands on authentic Chinese ornaments.
Her husband Jonathan says you can also create your own decorations like a cut out new years rabbit.
"And the end result is they can basically look like these, and you can put them on picture frames and hang them on your wall," said Jonathan.
Besides the endless amount of food and vendors, there is also live performances with different kinds of dancing. The event runs until 8 pm Sunday.
"I hope everyone can come by and enjoy this culture as I have, and a happy new year to everyone," said Jonathan.
"I wish everyone a happy Chinese new year, and have good luck next year," said Xue.