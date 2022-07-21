What a difference a year makes. Look no further than the Tennessee football program.
When the Vols entered SEC Media Days in 2021, there were too many questions that needed answering. In 2022, the Vols have large expectations.
Head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, and safety Trevon Flowers addressed the masses on Thursday down in Atlanta.
#Tennessee HC Josh Heupel has preached implementing the culture within his program.We asked him what’s changed about said culture from year one to year two that excites him.Big Orange all day on @Local3News today. Our LIVE coverage begins at 4! #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/EizEKAS7P5— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 21, 2022
Heupel strongly emphasized his team needs to finish games this season. Tennessee let some good squads, including the likes of Alabama and Florida, off easy last season. He wants his 2022 team to expect to win games in hopes it results in wins.
A big change from last summer is the questions surrounding the quarterback position. Hendon Hooker is the unquestioned starter for Big Orange as he returns for his fifth year in college.
We’re no longer lacking orange in Atlanta.QB1 takes the podium in the electronic media room.#SECMD22 | @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/j0i9tSDvn1— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 21, 2022
Hooker has garnered a good bit of national attention this offseason and rightfully so. His head coach said his play does the talking, but how he's been able to lead this team heading into a new season is what stands out. Hooker himself preached how he's taken on a larger leadership role and it's something he's taken great pride in.
A big reason Hooker has gotten the attention he's been getting is the high-powered, fast offense the Vols showcased in 2021. They believe they haven't even hit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their potential.
The speed of the offense has also been a big help for Tennessee's defense. Safety Trevon Flowers said working against the offense has helped tremendously. Having a short memory after plays, getting the call in on time, and being well-conditioned are some of the things he highlighted.
#Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers living up to his Twitter name @tresmoove1 with his #SECMD22 fit.He says the #Vols fast offense has helped the defense make quicker decisions. @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/49nvFcpFuA— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 21, 2022
Heupel also addressed the infamous Ole Miss game from 2021 that saw fans at Neyland Stadium throw trash onto the field. Most notably, mustard bottles and a golf ball that hit Ole Miss head coach, and former Vols leader, Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin joked during his time at the podium on Monday that he's signed quite a bit of mustard bottles and golf balls this offseason. Heupel was asked about it and he jokingly said he almost wishes he had a golf ball to throw that night in October.
Kidding aside, the Vols preached they are poised to build off a strong 2021 season and continue to rebuild the Tennessee brand as one of the best in the SEC.
Tennessee will get to work at fall camp in a few weeks before they open up the 2022 season at home on a Thursday night, September 1st, at 7 p.m. against Ball State.