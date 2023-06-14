The big headline leaving the SEC spring meetings in Destin was that the conference would stick with their eight game schedule for the 2024 season as Oklahoma and Texas join the conference.
All eyes shifted to June 14th as each team's opponents for the 2024 football season would be announced.
Dates are not set yet, but below are home and away opponents for Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee for the 2024 season.
Alabama:
Home
Georgia
Auburn
Missouri
South Carolina
Away
Tennessee
Oklahoma
LSU
Vanderbilt
Georgia:
Home
Auburn
Florida (Jacksonville)
Mississippi State
Tennessee
Away
Texas
Alabama
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Tennessee:
Home
Alabama
Florida
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Away
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Georgia
Vanderbilt