The big headline leaving the SEC spring meetings in Destin was that the conference would stick with their eight game schedule for the 2024 season as Oklahoma and Texas join the conference.

All eyes shifted to June 14th as each team's opponents for the 2024 football season would be announced. 

Dates are not set yet, but below are home and away opponents for Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee for the 2024 season.

Alabama:

Home

Georgia 

Auburn

Missouri

South Carolina

Away

Tennessee

Oklahoma 

LSU

Vanderbilt

Georgia:

Home

Auburn

Florida (Jacksonville)

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Away

Texas

Alabama

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Tennessee:

Home

Alabama 

Florida

Kentucky

Mississippi State 

Away

Oklahoma

Arkansas 

Georgia

Vanderbilt 

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you