Arts at Erlanger announces the “Seascapes” gallery is now open at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital gallery corridor.
The juried gallery consists of a art using different mediums; paintings and photographs inspired by the seas, shells, sand, surf, and sun.
Artists include Dawn Carson, Durinda Cheek, Thomas Cory, Linda Coulter, Karen Sims Davis, Jacqueline S. Estes, Karen Flatt Eustice, Joni Giddings, Lupina Poi Haney, Billy Hargiss, Joseph Huber, Sandy Hullander, Faye Ives, Janice Kennedy, Matthew Lipscomb, Mary McLain, Milton McLain, Anzhela Mustafina, Kathleen Pacenti, Leah True Salerno, Malcolm Seheult, Alan Shuptrine, Robert Swinney, Wes Talley, Mary Tomas, Sarah Walker, Evelyn Marie Williams, Justin Wilson, and Alan Wolfe.
Many of the pieces are available for purchase from the artists.
The gallery will be available for viewing through November 13, 2023, in the gallery corridor at Erlanger Baroness Hospital.
The Arts at Erlanger committee is a volunteer organization that facilitates art-based therapy throughout the health system. The goal of the Arts at Erlanger committee is to provide reprieve for hospital patients and visitors who may draw comfort from a variety of art forms including visual art, music and dance.
For more information about Arts at Erlanger and upcoming performances, please visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.