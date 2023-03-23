Human remains were found in the Valley Head area of DeKalb County, AL on Thursday.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the Huntsville Search Dog Unit located the remains in "a thick wooded area on the forest floor."
The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics responded to the scene and took the remains to the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification.
No names have been released.
"At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions," Sheriff Nick Welden said in a statement. "Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information."
Sheriff Welden also thanked those helped in the search.
