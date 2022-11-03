A Co-Founder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park in Chattanooga has died.
On November 1, John Henry passed away at the age of 79.
John Henry and his wife Pamela moved to Chattanooga in 2000. The two stayed a building that overlooked the empty field at the time, which is now home to sculpture fields at Montague Park.
“Back in the early 2000s, I have a memory of sitting out around a fire with John and Pamela Henry. At that point he was talking about taking this grown-up park that, at the time, was condemned by the state,” Tom Bartoo said.
Tom Bartoo is a long-time friend of the Henry’s and an active board member of Sculpture Fields.
He said about 10 years later, Henry was able to turn that dream into reality and in 2016 the park officially opened to the community.
“The park has numerous sculptures in place. A lot of them from different parts in the world and all over the nation. We have a few pieces, a blocker here that's behind me, that's John's piece. There's another piece, Betty Davis that's over on the hill there on the north end of the park. There's also a signature bench here of John's that is in the park as well,” Bartoo said.
Bill Overend who is the chairman of the board has known Henry for more than 20 years.
He expressed that Henry's work was big and powerful, along with his personality.
“I jokingly use to call him 'John Henry the Steel-Driving Man' much like the song about the railroad guy, but the power of his personality is certainly reflected in the art and it was a privilege to get to know a sculpture or artist to see how their personality translated into the work that they do,” Overend said.
Overend said the team was upset when learning about Henry's death. They say he will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
“We all have a certain sense of gratitude about his life's work, the legacy he has left behind, and the legacy he's left for Chattanooga. As we as operators and trustees of the sculpture fields feel an obligation to keep his legacy living,” Overend said.