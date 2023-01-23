On Saturday, local Boy Scout Troop 3147 visited McKamey Animal Center (MAC) and lent a helping hand in creating a plethora of enrichment items for the animals in the center’s care.
The troop spent the day making enrichment items for the animals in our care, including stuffed KONGS, lick mats, frozen pup-sicles, and cat nip toys. These enrichment items are essential for keeping the MAC animals from getting bored in their kennels.
The McKamey Animal Center welcomes single volunteers and groups to help with tasks like animal interaction time, working on an enrichment project, or whatever else is needed around MAC.
To learn more about volunteering at MAC, visit their website: https://mckameyanimalcenter.org/volunteer/