The Scottsboro Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 2900 Block of Veterans Drive just after 9:30 p.m on Friday.
Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old deceased male victim of a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Aaron Morris Nix of Stevenson, Alabama.
After the initial investigation, 25-year-old Jerry Carl Hicks of Flat Rock, Alabama was charged with Murder.
Police say Hicks was transported to the Jackson County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.
This case remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.