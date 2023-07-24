Scottsboro Police say a man is dead and his neighbor is in custody Saturday evening.
Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Maple Ave just after 1 p.m. where they located a male victim suffering injuries from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
It was determined that an argument had taken place between two neighbors, leading to the shooting of the victim.
Gerry Paul Kelly, 62, of Scottsboro, has been charged with Murder. He will be transferred to the Jackson County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.
At this time, the victim’s information is not being released. Further information will be released as it becomes available.