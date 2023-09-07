Scottsboro PD swiftly responded to a distress call on Thursday morning originating from the 600 Block of S. Market Street in Scottsboro, Alabama.
The caller reported that a male individual informed them that he had taken the life of his wife in their residence.
Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers encountered Alvin Dean Cornelison, a 75-year-old male resident of Scottsboro, Alabama.
Cornelison confessed to the officers that he had taken the life of his spouse, identified as Mary, and that her body was still inside their home.
As the investigation unfolded, Alvin Dean Cornelison found himself in police custody, facing charges of murder. Currently detained at the Jackson County Jail, Cornelison awaits further legal proceedings. As of now, no bond has been set in his case.
The case remains under active investigation, and more information is expected to surface as authorities work to investigate.