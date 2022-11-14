Scott Miller is the choice for Interim City Manager, and he's well-known to the East Ridge Community because he was the previous city manager. He retired in 2019 because of health issues.
It was a unanimous vote by the East Ridge City Council.
East Ridge Interim Town Manager Scott Miller has more than 40 years of experience in city management.
Miller says he wants to ensure a smooth transition while the town searches for a new candidate.
"I know I can do the job, I've done the job before. It's just some changes and updates that I'll have to get up to speed on," said Scott.
Last week, the City Council accepted the resignation of Chris Dorsey, who held the position for the past three years.
Dorsey had held several manager positions in Hamilton County cities.
The reason for his resignation last week has been deemed a private matter.
Mayor Brian Williams says when it came to finding Dorsey's replacement, Miller was the perfect candidate.
"So he has experience with the board of regions and he's got experience with administration and previously being our City Manager he will be able to fill in and hop right into this," said Mayor Williams.
The Mayor says before Miller's retirement, he played a great role in the economic development in East Ridge.
One of those projects included improving the infrastructure and adding sidewalks to Ringgold Road.
"That was a project I submitted back when I was City Manager here. Now, I get the position of watching it be constructed," Miller explained.
Miller says he will make it his mission to work with others.
The City Council has not named any potential candidates yet, and they will be conducting a search over the next two to three months.
Stay with Local 3 News for the progress of that on-air and online.