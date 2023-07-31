First Responders in our area are showing support for a fellow paramedic in Hamilton County that is battling an illness.
They say Scobey Newman has made a difference in all the lives that he has touched, both sick and well - highlighting the high standard he has set within the community.
The best quality of Scobey is that 'Everybody knows Scobey', according to other first response agencies across the Tennessee Valley.
A GoFundMe has been set up to allow him to take some much-needed time to rest and handle various bills to come with continued medical care.
On the page, it explains that Scobey has over four decades of experience as a first responder.
"For over 40 years, Scobey has been a servant to the medical field in East Tennessee and has devoted his entire life to Jesus Christ. He has always been a humble man, offering help to anyone and everyone, which he delivers with an unmatched passion. So many medical professionals can attribute knowledge they gained directly to this man, who has always been a consummate professional and teacher."
Scobey was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020, but has continued to work as a paramedic with Hamilton County EMS.
"Scobey has kept this quiet for the most part. In his usual fashion, he has continued to work heroic hours while undergoing medical care. And if you know Scobey, you know how he would never ask for help...NOW is the time for us to help out."