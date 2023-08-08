Monday may not have been an ideal day for students to get back into the classroom with the rough weather we had. And even though things are looking up Tuesday, we still want to review some safety reminders for drivers.
"Watch out for those kids and those other pedestrians, and let's make this year a successful school year," said Sergeant David Saylors with the Dalton Police Department
Sergeant Saylors says that school has started in Whitfield County, and speed limits in school zones have been reduced.
Saylors says they've seen an increase in drivers speeding through school zones in recent years. This is especially dangerous because many students walk themselves to school.
"The elementary schools… I mean, there are 5, 6, 7-year-old kids walking to school, so be mindful of that," said Saylors.
And when it comes to school buses, Saylor says it's the law to stop for a school bus dropping off or picking up students.
Even if you are driving in opposite directions, you must stop if there is no median between you.
"You pass a school bus, you don't know if a kid is getting off or fixing to cross or that kid could be fixing to get on, and you go around it, or you collide with that school bus, a lot of injuries could occur," said Saylors.
Saylors also pointed out Georgia is a hands-free state. He says it's very distracting to respond to a text or look at your phone for any reason while driving.
"So we encourage everyone to put the phone either in a phone stand or a mount, hook it up to your Bluetooth, and then put your phone in a bag or in a dash somewhere so you're not tempted to pick it up," said Saylors.
Saylors wants to remind drivers that fines double for speeding in a school zone, and there is a large fine for passing a stopped school bus.