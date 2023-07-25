Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to take advantage of back-to-school savings during this weekend’s sales tax holiday.
“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, the single largest tax cut in state history, to provide more than $400 million in savings for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting future economic growth.
The legislation also includes a three-month grocery tax holiday beginning August 1.
For more information about the sales tax holiday that runs from July 28-30, click here.