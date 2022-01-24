2022 School Patrol

This week, three Hamilton County Schools have switched to remote learning as many across struggle with COVID-19 and the impacts on faculty, staff and students.

Hunter Middle School, Soddy Elementary School and Loftis Middle School are the ones affected this week.

School

Dates

Hunter Middle School

1/24 - 1/28 (Monday - Friday)

Soddy Elementary School

1/24 - 1/26 (Monday - Wednesday)

Loftis Middle School

1/24 - 1/26 (Monday - Wednesday)

Also affected are the all after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled.

The school system said in a new release that each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families.