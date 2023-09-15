"Representation matters" is the theme of Project Inspire, a Public Education Foundation program that works to recruit and retain diverse educators.
Anthony Zermeno wants to share more than just math lessons with his middle school students at Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts. He wants to be a mentor, a role model, and an example of what students from all backgrounds can attain.
Zermeno said, "Before a student turns 18, they spend about 70 percent of their time in school, and the biggest influence of their life is who they see in the classroom every single day."
Zermeno is a product of Project Inspire, which recruits and trains teachers of color. In Hamilton County, PEF's program has made great progress in just a year. It celebrates the vital role that a diverse teaching staff plays in cultivating high achievement, equity, and inclusive classrooms.
Edna Varner of the Public Education Foundation said, "It's not just about learning about math content. You need an interest in learning about inequities. These are the reasons you see achievement gaps in our test data."
In Hamilton County, students of color make up 52% of county-wide enrollment. But only 32% of school administrators are people of color, and more concerning, only 13% of teachers are in that category. Some progress has been made in recent years, but there's still a long way to go.
It hasn't been easy to fill those positions from our immediate area, so the PEF and the school system use programs like Project Inspire and Elevate Ed, extending their recruiting efforts far and wide.
Dan Challener of the Public Education Foundation said, "Elevate Ed is a convening of community leaders to recruit great Black and Hispanic teachers for Hamilton County Schools."
In order to attract a more diverse teaching force, promises must turn into action. Prospective teachers are looking for better pay, more resources, and respect.
For students who are craving more role models, the need is immediate and great. Teachers like Zermeno take the word "inspire" seriously, and hope to see another wave of improvement in 2024, with more potential role models becoming classroom and community leaders.
Zermeno said, "If students don't see people who look like them in positions of authority, they're going to think people who look like them aren't meant for those positions. And that have can effects way beyond their school years."
Educational leaders consider this a call to action for the community to ensure "Every Student Belongs" and "Every Teacher Valued," as outlined in HCS’s Opportunity 2030 strategic plan.