Van Buren County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to this morning's weather conditions.
Local 3 News will keep you updated if anything changes.
Chattanooga
Mostly Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
73°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
71°
Athens
Clear
H 85°
L 71°
70°
Benton
Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
74°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
74°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 88°
L 70°
72°
Dayton
Fog
H 82°
L 66°
64°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
74°
Murphy
Clear
H 85°
L 71°
70°
Pikeville
Fog
H 82°
L 66°
64°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
74°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
74°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 89°
L 71°
74°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.