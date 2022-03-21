Two Polk County students are in custody, charged with making a school threat.
Director of Schools Dr. James Jones said officials at Chilhowee Middle School received a tip from students that two other students were planning acts of violence at the school.
Sheriff Steve Ross and his deputies responded immediately to ward off any potential threat.
The two students were never on campus with any weapon, and Dr. Jones said they never posed an actual threat.
Chilhowee Middle will have counselors available on Tuesday to talk with any student who needs support.