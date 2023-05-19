One of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces is calling it a career after 50 years in education.
Steve Highlander has taught just about every subject, and coached almost every sport. But even in retirement, he won’t be a stranger, because his service continues in another important public role.
In 1972, Highlander began a teaching career that would span two states, three counties, and 50 years.
Starting in Hamilton County at schools in Ooltewah, Birchwood, Harrison and others, Highlander later shifted to North Georgia, where he continued his teaching and coaching career in Walker and Catoosa counties. For the past few years, he has taught at the Performance Learning Center, giving him a chance to work more closely with students who work at their own pace.
Highlander said, “I love the interaction with them, I like them as people. I get a great charge out of seeing them learning something.”
Highlander has seen a lot of changes in 50 years. He says although kids have changed, they still need love and attention. Teaching methods may have gone high tech, but nothing replaces a teacher’s personal touch.
He said, “I also want to see them grow as people, see them mature. I want to have a positive impact on who they are now, and what they will become in the future.”
He is recognized everywhere he goes, greeted by former students from each of the past five decades.
Highlander, who also preaches, will still be quite visible in his role as a Hamilton County Commissioner. (He has shared his current classroom role with another teacher 50-percent of the time, allowing him to serve on the Commission.) For him, that position is another way to give back to a community he loves. Serving, he says, is a family tradition.
“My wife’s a teacher, my daughter’s a teacher, and my other daughter works in the church, we’re a family of service,” he said.
In a few months, someone else will be filling Highlander’s shoes in this classroom, but as his principal says, it won’t be easy replacing someone with a fifty-year record of student-focuses classroom success.
Principal Terri Vandiver said, “He gives so much time and effort, and a lot of times those kids don’t have people like that in their lives. He is a good mentor.”
Before packing up his classroom, Highlander summed up his long career as an educator. “It has been a blessing, and I will miss these young people, I will certainly miss them,” he said.
Highlander says it will take some getting used to, but he should have plenty to do after his teaching days are over.
In addition to his county commission duties, he’s ready to do a little more traveling, and will stay active with Hamilton County’s Fund for Excellence, which supports local public schools.