The Tyner Rams are getting their first look at their brand-new joined middle and high school building.
Construction on the new building is expected to begin in January 2023, with an expected opening by the fall of 2024.
"We could have been in a new building four years ago," said Karitsa Jones, who represents Tyner Academy on the Hamilton County School Board.
But this year, school leaders are hitting the gas. Contracted architects unveiled their plans for the first time to the public. The building, worth up to $70 million, includes new gymnasiums, sports fields and upgraded security.
It comes after years of students, parents, and school leaders saying the building has been all but falling apart for years. The district estimates it's in need of more than $1.1 million in needed renovations.
"All you have to do is look around and tell that it's time for a new school," said Al Frias, the head baseball coach at Tyner Academy.
In August, Tyner students staged a school walk-out, calling conditions at the school unacceptable. They were dealing with things like chipping paint, broken windows, and what looks like mold and mildew.
Three months later, the school board approved the project.
"I told them just how very proud of them I was and I told them that they were history-makers, and I believe that they were history-makers. And not only were they history-makers, they were change-makers," said Jones. "I do hate that students in the past did not have this. But once you know better, you do better and so that's what we're trying to do here."
Construction on the new building is scheduled to begin this January. Demolition of the current middle and high school buildings is scheduled to begin after students leave in May for the 2023-2024 school year.
"They saw that changes is needed. Our kids deserve the absolute best. That's in the classroom and in the facilities where they're going to be educated at," said Tiffany Earvin, the incoming principal at the school. "It is just time to make sure that we're giving our kids exactly what they deserve, and that is a great facility."
Earlier this year, the district identified dozens of other schools with significant facility needs, calling it a crisis. The total identified cost was $39.7 million.
"It will take some prioritizing, we won't be able to fix everything at one time," said Jones. "We just don't have the funds to do that."