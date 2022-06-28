A handful of new laws will go into effect on July 1st for public schools in Tennessee. One of the laws addresses the staffing shortages that Hamilton County Schools faced during covid.
The bill will remove barriers for retired teachers to be reemployed in K-12 schools without the loss or suspension of their retirement benefits for a full year.
During the month of January, Hamilton County Schools had daily absences of about 360 people or more with a 60-percent fill rate for substitutes.
"We were really in a bind at times. Begging people to come and substitute, having a hard time finding folks,” said Joe Smith, Hamilton County School Board District 3 member.
Last fall, when the variant was running rampant, schools were searching for anyone to fill-in as substitute teachers. Smith answered the call. He had never taught before but had to substitute to fill the need.
The new law that goes into effect on July 1st is designed to fix that problem.
“To be able to have some our retired teachers come back and help us with their invaluable experience and love for kids, I mean it's just a win-win,” Smith told us.
Barriers will be removed for retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, substitute teacher, or bus driver without the loss or suspension of their TCRS benefits. While reemployed, benefits will be reduced to seventy percent and they would draw a regular salary. The new bill allows retired teachers to return to the classroom for up to one year while maintaining their retirement benefits.
"We're hoping that that will attract some retired teachers to come back and help us,” Smith said.
Other laws that go into effect on July 1st include ensuring fairness in girls' sports, protecting children from inappropriate content, and establishing a 10-point grading scale for Tennessee schools. That scale will make it easier for Tennessee high school students to compete with out-of-state students for competitive scholarships and college admissions based on GPA.
To see a full list of the bills that go into effect on July 1st, click here: https://www.tngopsenate.com/new-tennessee-laws-to-take-effect-july-1-2022/