A new commercial-grade kitchen at the Howard School will provide new opportunities for culinary students.
We were there for the ribbon cutting on a day of celebration.
The See Rock City Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management has unveiled a new kitchen for students at The Howard School.
A new commercial-grade kitchen will provide industry quality experience and new opportunities for learning to culinary students in the See Rock City Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management Future Ready Institute.
The opening of this facility, first announced in 2019, was delayed by the pandemic, but it's finally up and running at the Howard School.
See Rock City officials say it's the beginning of a promising partnership with a school that is geographically close, but with students who may not be that familiar with the legendary tourist attraction.
The new kitchen features modern equipment usually found in large commercial facilities.
This will provide Howard students with opportunities to train and learn in an environment much like the workforce.
Officials hope to create new opportunities for the culinary students to be among the next generation of great chefs. Howard principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware credits See Rock City, Inc. for going the extra mile to make the project a reality.
CEO Doug Chapin said, “"It's one of those things when we are on top of Lookout Mountain, you know as the crow flies, we are not very far from right here. But there are students here at Howard that haven't come to see Rock City...that haven't gotten to see some of those experiences. They haven't gotten to see what the career opportunities can look like in hospitality and tourism.”
The Howard kitchen's professional chefs say they're teaching a trade that emphasizes cooking skills, discipline and teamwork, and their expectations are high.
Chef Gregory Whipple and Patrick Kirby thanked Dr. Ware for setting the foundation. Whipple said, “We talk all the time here about being ready, responsible and respectful. That goes a long way as chefs, and it trickles down to our students as well."
The idea for a commercial kitchen originated during an advisory board meeting where the culinary teachers shared that students were entering the workforce and struggling to adjust to the work environment because they did not have access to commercial equipment in their Culinary lab. The Institute's advisory board members helped identify the type of equipment needed to prepare students for careers and co-signed on the use of a former commercial.