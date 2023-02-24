Lookout Mountain Elementary School received a national distinction.
It is the only school in Hamilton County to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award.
The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and community members for creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
“It's a wonderful atmosphere. It’s a safe, caring environment and we work on that and worked very hard to meet the needs of all the children,” said Principal Ruth White.
A total of 273 public schools and 24 private schools across the country were recognized.
Congratulations to Lookout Mountain elementary on their 2022 distinction.