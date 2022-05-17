A Sale Creek High School senior is celebrating a double honor this week.
Molly Welch is valedictorian of her class, and is the first Sale Creek student to receive an appointment to a military academy. Molly has been accepted to the US Naval Academy. Her mom is Sale Creek principal LeAnn Welch, who is proud of her daughter's achievements. Molly was also a key part of Sale Creek's outstanding ROTC program. As Sale Creek's first, she hopes to serve as an inspiration for future students.
She said, “I think it's a big deal, but there are a lot of kids here who could do well in an academy or the Ivy League. I hope I can get some of them to think they can do this too, because they have so much potential.”
Molly Welch was nominated by US Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee's 3rd District, and said she screamed with joy when she received her acceptance letter. Looking ahead, Molly wants to be a pilot, and we wish her well at the US Naval Academy Molly graduates from Sale Creek Friday night at the school’s new football stadium.